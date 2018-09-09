WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

005 FPUS56 KPQR 090425 CCA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

925 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-091145-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

925 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Increasing chance of rain, mainly in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph, except south wind

10 to 20 mph on beaches and headlands in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

$$

WAZ020-091145-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

925 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. South to southwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60

to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

$$

WAZ040-091145-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

925 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain developing in the evening. Valley lows

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers. Valley highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-091145-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

925 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain developing in the evening. Snow level

above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather