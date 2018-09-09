WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

213 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

213 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

213 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

213 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 65.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 65. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

213 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Snow

level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level

7000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6500 feet. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet.

_____

