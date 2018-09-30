WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

146 FPUS56 KPQR 300324

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

824 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-301130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

824 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers through midnight, then scattered showers.

Lows around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to

15 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-301130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

824 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers through midnight, then scattered showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-301130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

824 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ019-301130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

824 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Free air freezing

level 7500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather