WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

097 FPUS56 KPQR 300953

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

253 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-302315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

253 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph near

beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph,

except south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-302315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

253 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ040-302315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

253 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy morning valley fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Valley highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Valley

highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ019-302315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

253 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Snow level 7000 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather