WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
926 FPUS56 KPQR 152313
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
313 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,
Monday Night, and Tuesday.
WAZ021-161245-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
313 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 3 PM PST SUNDAY...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PST MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph, except southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph
near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 45 to
50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Near beaches and headlands, south wind
35 to 45 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight, gusts
to 65 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ020-161245-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
313 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to three quarters of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 40 to
45. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ040-161245-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
313 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Valley lows around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a half of an inch.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Valley
lows 40 to 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Valley
highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs around 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ019-161245-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
313 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to
5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an
inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather