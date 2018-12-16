WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

437 FPUS56 KPQR 161206

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

406 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-170200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

406 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST

MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, southeast wind 25 to 35 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to

35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around

45. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph, except south wind

35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

$$

WAZ020-170200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

406 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 40 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an

inch to one inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 40 to

45. South wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ040-170200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

406 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Valley

lows 40 to 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Valley

highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 35. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-170200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

406 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. South wind 5 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow early in the evening, becoming all rain

by midnight. Breezy. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet, rising to 6000 feet overnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level

2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

