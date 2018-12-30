WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

_____

785 FPUS56 KPQR 301022

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

222 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and New Years Day.

WAZ021-310015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

222 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ020-310015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

222 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Highs 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light wind.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ040-310015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

222 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Valley highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet in the evening. Valley lows around 30. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 25 to 30. Light wind.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Valley lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Valley highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-310015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

222 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet in the

evening. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface. Light wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the

surface rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely and a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely and a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather