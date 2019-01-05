WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

424 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

424 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows around 40. South wind 15

to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind 30 to 40

mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 40 to

45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

424 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. East

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 35. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph, increasing southwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 60 mph late evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

424 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 50 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Valley lows around 35. South

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Valley highs 35 to

40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Valley lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Valley highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Valley lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs around 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

424 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Windy. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 6

to 10 inches. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of

an inch to one inch.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet.

