WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019
233 FPUS56 KPQR 071000
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
200 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-080015-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
200 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows
35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,
east wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Near
beaches and headlands, southeast wind 20 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph
in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 45.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
WAZ020-080015-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
200 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Lows around 35. East
wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
WAZ040-080015-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
200 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Valley lows around
35. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. East wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley
lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs
45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley
lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs around 45.
WAZ019-080015-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
200 AM PST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level 1500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Ice
accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. East wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to
4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. East
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 5 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 4500 feet.
