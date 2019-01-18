WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
_____
667 FPUS56 KPQR 180814 CCA
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED
National Weather Service Portland OR
1214 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
UPDATED TO END HIGH SURF ADVISORY AND WARNINGS ALONG THE COAST.
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-181215-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
1214 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT..Showers, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, except southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, except
southeast wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to
25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three
quarters of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows around 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45
mph. Near beaches and headlands south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half
to three quarters of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 50. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,
southwest wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs 45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
WAZ020-181215-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
1214 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of
an inch to one inch.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance
of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
$$
WAZ040-181215-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
1214 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Valley highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Valley lows around 40. South wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Valley lows around 35. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow
level 1500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 45 to 50.
$$
WAZ019-181215-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
1214 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE
4000 FEET...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 5 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph
increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet
after midnight. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch
to one and a half inches.
.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 5 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level
1500 feet. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
