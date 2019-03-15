WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019
248 FPUS56 KPQR 150933
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
233 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-160000-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
233 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
$$
WAZ020-160000-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
233 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs
55 to 60. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
60 to 65. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
$$
WAZ040-160000-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
233 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 50 to 60. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 55. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Valley lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 60 to 65. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 60 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ019-160000-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
233 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to
6500 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising
to 7500 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 7000 feet rising to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet.
$$
