WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

575 FPUS56 KPQR 021021

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

321 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-022330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

321 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-022330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

321 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

$$

WAZ040-022330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

321 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-022330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

321 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon,

then mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clear. Free air

freezing level 7500 feet rising to 9000 feet after midnight.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 11000 feet. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

