WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

248 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-100000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

248 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Near beaches and

headlands, north wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and

headlands.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

WAZ020-100000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

248 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ040-100000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

248 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ019-100000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

248 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising

to 12000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to

13000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet.

