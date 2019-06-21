WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

221 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-212330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

221 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around 60. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

WAZ020-212330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

221 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

WAZ040-212330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

221 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

WAZ019-212330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

221 AM PDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles or light rain early in

the morning. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 6500

feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

