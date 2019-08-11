WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

841 FPUS56 KPQR 112103

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

203 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-121115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

203 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

WAZ020-121115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

203 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

WAZ040-121115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

203 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 75. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ019-121115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

203 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

