WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019
_____
142 FPUS56 KPQR 151022
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
WAZ021-152330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows 55 to
60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around
60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and a slight chance of
rain in the morning, then patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs
65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy morning fog. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 75.
$$
WAZ020-152330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Patchy morning
drizzle. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows
around 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy morning
drizzle, then patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 65 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 75.
$$
WAZ040-152330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around
55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning
drizzle. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy morning
drizzle, then patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light
wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
$$
WAZ019-152330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
322 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free
air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 15000.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air
freezing level 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
$$
_____
