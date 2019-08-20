WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019
_____
295 FPUS56 KPQR 201547
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
847 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
Updated today period to bring increased high cloud cover mainly west
of I-5
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday
Night, and Thursday.
WAZ021-202330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
847 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy. Highs
around 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south
wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, south
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an
inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph, except northwest wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and
headlands.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 70.
$$
WAZ020-202330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
847 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
60 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half
to three quarters of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ040-202330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
847 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny.
Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Cooler. Valley highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Valley highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 75.
$$
WAZ019-202330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
847 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy.
Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering to 14000 feet in the
afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Snow level above 8000 feet. South
wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to
8000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level 7500 feet in the morning. West wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet
rising to 16000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet lowering
to 15000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet
lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 15000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet lowering
to 15000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
