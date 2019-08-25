WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

357 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-260030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

357 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs around 75.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

357 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

WAZ040-260030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

357 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

WAZ019-260030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

357 AM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

