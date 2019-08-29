WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
_____
712 FPUS56 KPQR 291056
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
356 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
WAZ021-292315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
356 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 55 to 60.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ020-292315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
356 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 55.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 65 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ040-292315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
356 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then
mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
70 to 75. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.
$$
WAZ019-292315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
356 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 14000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet
lowering to 14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free
air freezing level 14000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level 13000
feet in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above
8000 feet. Free air freezing level 13000 feet in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level
14000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
