WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

_____

694 FPUS56 KPQR 251005

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-260030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ020-260030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ040-260030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ019-260030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

305 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet in the

afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Free air freezing level 3500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather