WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

_____

604 FPUS56 KPQR 100952

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

252 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-110000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

252 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

55. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ020-110000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

252 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ039-110000-

Greater Vancouver Area-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield,

Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy

252 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Near the

Gorge, east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east

wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph near the Gorge.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around

60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, except east wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph near the Gorge.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

45. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ040-110000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

252 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 35. East wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ019-110000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

252 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 3500 feet rising to

8000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet lowering to

7000 feet after midnight. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to

11000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather