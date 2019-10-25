WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Near beaches and headlands, west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph,

except northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches

and headlands.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, except northeast wind 5 to

15 mph near beaches and headlands. Near beaches and headlands, gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until midday, then a chance

of showers. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain until midday.

Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 5500 feet lowering

to 5000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to

8000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet lowering

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

