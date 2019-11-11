WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

256 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy evening fog. Lows around

45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 55. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 45. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 55. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Light wind. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 45. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East wind

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet. East

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 7000 feet. Free air freezing

level 11000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

