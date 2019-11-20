WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

016 FPUS56 KPQR 200957

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

157 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-210030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

157 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-210030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

157 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 35. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-210030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

157 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy morning fog. Valley

highs around 50. Light wind. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Valley lows 30 to

35. Light wind with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Valley

highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Valley lows 30 to 35. Light wind

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Valley

highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Valley lows around

35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Valley

highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Valley highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet in

the morning. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-210030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

157 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 7500 feet lowering to

7000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to

11000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Free air freezing level 9000 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather