WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
351 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thanksgiving Day,
Thursday Night, and Friday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
351 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 45. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, except
northeast wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind
5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 30 to
35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
351 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 35 to
40. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 25. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of flurries in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet in the
morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
40 to 45.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
351 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.
Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. East wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of flurries in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
40 to 45.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
351 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing snow until afternoon.
Chance of snow in the morning. Slight chance of snow early in the
afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. East wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the morning. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the
surface. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface. East
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level at the
surface.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the
afternoon.
