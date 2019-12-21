WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

407 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

...FLOOD WATCHES AND/OR WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF

THE ZONE FORECAST AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN

FOR DETAILS...

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

407 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, decreasing through the day. Highs 45 to 50. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, except south wind 10 to 15 mph near

beaches and headlands. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

407 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain, decreasing through the day. Highs around 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to

35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around

40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

407 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain, decreasing in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to

35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

407 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level lowering to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level at the surface.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 2000 feet rising to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level

2000 feet.

