WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

314 FPUS56 KPQR 061130

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

330 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-070115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

330 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog, freezing fog and frost

after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

WAZ020-070115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

330 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy freezing fog.

Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

30. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 2000

feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Patchy freezing fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 1500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s.

WAZ040-070115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

330 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain at times in the morning. Chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until afternoon,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy freezing fog. Patchy frost after midnight. Snow

level 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 30. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20

percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

WAZ019-070115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

330 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1

to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Light wind. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

freezing fog. Free air freezing level at the surface after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to 4000 feet

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 5000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow. Snow level 3500

feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet.

weather.gov/portland

