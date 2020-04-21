WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

_____

297 FPUS56 KPQR 211000

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-212330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. Highs around 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-212330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain until midnight, then rain

developing late. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

WAZ040-212330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs around 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

WAZ019-212330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late. Snow level 5500

feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

