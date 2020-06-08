WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-082345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches

and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half to three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

WAZ020-082345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

WAZ040-082345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

WAZ019-082345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet after

midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 8000 feet. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Snow level 7500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level 7000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

