WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
929 FPUS56 KPQR 040957
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
257 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
WAZ021-050030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
257 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly to mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs around 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
WAZ020-050030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
257 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs
60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely. Highs 55 to 65. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny, with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 70.
WAZ040-050030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
257 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon,
then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Lows
50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
WAZ019-050030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
257 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. West wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level
7500 feet.
weather.gov/portland
