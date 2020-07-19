WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

_____

555 FPUS56 KPQR 190436

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

936 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-191130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

936 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph, except northwest wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and

headlands. Gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs around

65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-191130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

936 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

late. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light

wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-191130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

936 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 60. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning drizzle. Valley highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-191130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

936 PM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning drizzle. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

_____

