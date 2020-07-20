WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

713 FPUS56 KPQR 200035

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

535 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-201130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

535 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 55. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Patchy morning fog.

Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 55.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Areas of

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy evening drizzle. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas

of morning drizzle. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ020-201130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

535 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas

of morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas

of morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ040-201130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

535 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 85. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas

of morning drizzle. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

WAZ019-201130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

535 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of morning drizzle. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to

15000 feet in the afternoon.

