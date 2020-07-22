WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

_____

571 FPUS56 KPQR 222103

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

203 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,

Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday.

WAZ021-231130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

203 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Areas of drizzle. Highs

around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle. Highs around 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-231130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

203 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Areas of drizzle.

Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs around 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Patchy morning

fog. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-231130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

203 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Areas of morning

drizzle. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-231130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

203 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas

of drizzle. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

morning drizzle. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet lowering to

15000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather