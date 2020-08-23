WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

135 FPUS56 KPQR 232116

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

216 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-241130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

216 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming light after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to

55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 75.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph, except northwest wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and

headlands.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

WAZ020-241130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

216 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

WAZ040-241130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

216 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ019-241130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

216 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering to

14000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet.

