WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

819 FPUS56 KPQR 242110

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

210 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-251115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

210 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ020-251115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

210 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ040-251115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

210 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

WAZ019-251115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

210 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to

14000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

