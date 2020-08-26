WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

848 FPUS56 KPQR 260955

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

255 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-262315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

255 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-262315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

255 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 75.

$$

WAZ040-262315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

255 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley

lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-262315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

255 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to

14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. North wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising

to 15000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather