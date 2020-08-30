WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020

365 FPUS56 KPQR 300950

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-302315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain until midnight. Chance of

rain after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands,

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 75 to

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 70 to

75.

$$

WAZ020-302315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain until midnight.

Chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-302315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to

75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

WAZ019-302315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

250 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

rising to above 16000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 16000 feet rising to above 16000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet lowering to

15000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

$$

