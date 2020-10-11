WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020
_____
154 FPUS56 KPQR 111046
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
346 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Columbus Day, Monday
Night, and Tuesday.
WAZ021-120115-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
346 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Windy.
Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
45 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind
5 to 15 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind
25 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a half of an inch.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,
southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon, gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs around 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
WAZ020-120115-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
346 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain
may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to south with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon. In the higher terrain, southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of
an inch to one and a half inches.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows around 50. Light wind becoming south 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
45 to 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ040-120115-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
346 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy.
Valley highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch
to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Valley lows around 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an
inch to one inch.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Valley highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Valley lows around 50. Light wind becoming south
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley
lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Valley highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley
lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of
rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ019-120115-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
346 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy.
Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. West
wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level above
8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half
inches.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in
the morning. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to above
8000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to
7000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing
level 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet
rising to 9000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free
air freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet
rising to 14000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air
freezing level 14000 feet in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet
lowering to 11000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather