WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

305 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

305 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 45 to

50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 60.

Light wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

305 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

305 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

305 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in

the evening. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

7500 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

_____

