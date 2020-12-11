WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020 _____ 561 FPUS56 KPQR 111156 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 356 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday. WAZ021-120045- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 356 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Showers. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ020-120045- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 356 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Snow showers. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ040-120045- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 356 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ019-120045- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 356 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers late. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface in the morning. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. 