WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

758 FPUS56 KPQR 181144

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

344 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-190100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

344 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until afternoon, then rain

late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15

mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, west

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a half

to three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

45 to 50. South wind 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, decreasing to 15

to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ020-190100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

344 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three

quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

around 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ040-190100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

344 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, breezy, rain. Valley highs around 45. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of drizzle

after midnight. Valley lows around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Valley

lows around 45. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Valley highs 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45.

WAZ019-190100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

344 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow until afternoon, then rain

and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of drizzle

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3

inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming 5

to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning, then

rain and a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to 8000 feet after

midnight. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Snow level 2500 feet. Free air freezing level 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet

lowering to 3500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 4500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

weather.gov/portland

