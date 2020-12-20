WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

_____

772 FPUS56 KPQR 201217

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

417 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-210045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

417 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Near beaches

and headlands, east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest wind

15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 25 mph, except

gusts to 35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ020-210045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

417 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain for much of the day. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

around 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. No

snow accumulation. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

$$

WAZ040-210045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

417 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters

of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Valley lows

around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Valley

highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-210045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

417 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet increasing to 8000 feet after

midnight. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one

inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch

to one inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow level 3000 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising

to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

