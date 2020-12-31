WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

_____

749 FPUS56 KPQR 311156

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

356 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, New Years Day, Friday

Night, and Saturday.

WAZ021-010215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

356 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely. Lows

around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight, gusts to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph, except

south wind 20 to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 30 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph, except southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,

south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-010215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

356 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then isolated

showers. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-010215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

356 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

WAZ019-010215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

356 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then

scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000

feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15

mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet

increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 7 to 13 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 9 to 15 inches. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather