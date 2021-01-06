WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

055 FPUS56 KPQR 061102

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-070045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 AM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Near beaches

and headlands, southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph, except southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Near beaches and

headlands, gusts to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-070045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 AM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely early, then showers likely. Highs around 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-070045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 AM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to

50. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-070045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 AM PST Wed Jan 6 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Patchy morning fog. Free air

freezing level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. East

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow after midnight.

Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Free air freezing level

6000 feet in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

