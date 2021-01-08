WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain, then showers later tonight. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts to 35 mph on headlands and

beaches. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly sunny with a decreasing chance

of showers. Highs around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the early evening. Patchy fog late. Lows around 35. East wind 5

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers, with a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly sunny with a decreasing chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Colder. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening.

Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1101 PM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Breezy. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers until afternoon, then a chance of

rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

until midnight. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet

in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Light wind becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Free air freezing level

5500 feet in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7500 feet.

