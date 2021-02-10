WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

444 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

444 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 35 to 40. East wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely in the evening, then

freezing rain and rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inches. Little ice accumulation. Lows 25 to 30.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around 35. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

freezing rain and rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 25. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

444 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

25 to 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 30 to

35. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

around 25. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs

around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet

increasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

444 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy until midday, then mostly

sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Highs 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows

20 to 25. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 25 to

30. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 15

to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 25 to 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 500 feet. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

444 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level at the surface. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Free air freezing level at

the surface in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

