WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

_____

950 FPUS56 KPQR 081011

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

311 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-082330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

311 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches

and headlands.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph, except west wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-082330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

311 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late. Lows around 30. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 45 to 50. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-082330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

311 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-082330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

311 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 5500 feet lowering to

5000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 6500 feet

lowering to 6000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather