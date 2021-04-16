WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

345 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

345 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

345 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

345 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

345 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to

11000 feet after midnight. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet lowering to

10000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet lowering

to 9000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

$$

_____

