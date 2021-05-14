WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

409 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

409 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

afternoon gusts to 20 mph, except northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph, except northwest wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and

headlands.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

409 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

409 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60

to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

409 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to

11000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising

to 13000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet lowering

to 12000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet lowering

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Free air freezing

level 4500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet.

