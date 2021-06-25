WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

355 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

355 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 75 to

85. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast, and 80 to

90 inland. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer, hot. Highs 85 on the beaches to 100 inland.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

355 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very hot. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

355 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

85 to 90. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Very hot. Highs 95 to 100. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very hot. Highs 95 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

355 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet rising to above 16000 feet in the

afternoon. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

Hot. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. Hot. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

